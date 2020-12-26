Tiruchirapalli

Title conferred on Veeramani Raju

Singer Veeramani Raju being conferred with the title ‘Naadha Baktha Sironmani’ by R.Natraj, MLA and former DGP.  

TIRUCHI

R. Nataraj, MLA, and former Director General of Police, conferred the title ‘Naadha Baktha Sironmani’ on singer Veeramani Raju during the Vaikunda Ekadasi art festival.

Naadhabrahmam, an organisation working for promotion of music and arts, hosted the festival virtually in view of the pandemic. Its founder N.Subramanian was present.

The festival featured 12 hours of music concerts from 6 p.m. on Friday. It began with a devotional music presentation by Veeramani Raju and troupe, followed by concerts by Sirkazhi G.Sivachidambaram, Sai Sharan, Savita Sreeram and Jayashree Vaidyanathan. It concluded with namasankeerthan by Sivasri Skandhaprasad, says a press release.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 26, 2020 7:35:12 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/title-conferred-on-veeramani-raju/article33425300.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY