Tiruverumbur Transport Unit office shifted to new state-of-art facility at Navalpattu

TIRUCHI The newly constructed Unit Office for Tiruverumbur with a testing track and other modern features was commissioned on Wednesday through video-conference by Chief Minister Edappadi K.Palaniswami.

At the new building, Udayakumar, Divisional Commissioner In-Charge, Transport Department led other senior officials in lighting of lamp to mark the formal inauguration of the facility on a 4.5 acre site at a cost of ₹2 crore.

Substantial investment on creation of infrastructure for the department signifed the government’s emphasis on safety and strict adherence to road rules, Mr. Udayakumar said.

The building has all the features required to house the office of the Regional Transport Officer, officials said.

The Public Works Department had completed the construction work and handed over the building to the Transport Department a month back.

The Tiruverumbur Unit Office that has been functioning out of a rented building in cramped settings since its creation in 2007 has been of late witnessing footfall of at least 150 persons. The new facility is equipped with rest rooms, waiting halls, and a terminal with internet connectivity along with printers.

With the shifting of the Tiruverumbur unit office to the new facility, the need for applicants of licence to exhibit their skills at the test track at the Tiruchi West Office at Pirattiyur along Dindigul Road has been obviated.