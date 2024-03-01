Tiruverumbur Sub-Registrar arrested on graft charge

March 01, 2024 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Officers from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), Tiruchi unit, arrested the Sub-Registrar of Tiruverumbur on charges of demanding and taking a bribe of ₹20,000 from a property owner on Friday.

According to DVAC sources, R. Gopala Krishnan, 65, a native of K.K. Nagar in Tiruchi, was into real estate business. He decided to sell land owned by him at Navalpattu and approached the Tiruverumbur Sub-Registrar Office on February 27, to register it in the name of the buyer.

Sabari Rajan, Sub Registrar, allegedly demanded Mr. Gopala Krishnan to pay ₹20,000 to complete the process. Mr. Gopala Krishnan complained to the DVAC.

ADVERTISEMENT

A team of DVAC officials, led by Deputy Superintendent of Police G. Manikandan arrested Rajan on Friday evening while he was receiving money.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.