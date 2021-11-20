Tiruverumbur residents wade through foul smelling water

The SIDCO housing quarters in Tiruverumbur has been inundated with rainwater and an overflowing septic tank. Residents are having to wade through foul smelling water which they believe would put them at risk of infections.

A total of 18 houses, six in each block were constructed for workers employed at SIDCO. While some continue to reside there, many have moved elsewhere. Speaking to The Hindu, J. Babu, a resident, said that the water had entered the ground floor of the building and people were forced to wade through it to go anywhere. “When I have to go to work, I do not have a choice but to walk into that water. My clothes begin to smell foul and it is impossible to go like this,” he said. There were children in the building who had fallen ill due to the stagnation and smell.

The day after a heavy rain, children and even adults take leave from work and stay home as they can only leave if the water recedes, they said.

On Friday night, water from the police quarters which lies ahead of these tenements also began to flow into their streets and homes.

The quarters do not have proper septic tanks and is being let off into an empty plot behind the building. When it rains, the water overflows and stagnates in front of the houses. The problem has persisted since 2017, Sakthi, another resident, said. Several petitions were submitted to the Collector but to no avail, he said.