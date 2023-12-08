Tiruverumbur drinking water project likely to be commissioned before March

December 08, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The new drinking water scheme for five wards of the Tiruchi City Corporation is likely to be commissioned before March 2024.

The construction work for the project, which is aimed at supplying 135 litres of drinking water per head to the residents of Ward No. 61 to 65 in Tiruverumbur, Kattur and adjoining areas, began in 2016 at an estimate of ₹63.70 crore. While construction of water tanks and laying of mains and branch pipes have been completed, construction of a pumping station on the banks of the Cauvery near Melur is still going on.

The Corporation included the entire work of building a pumping station in a separate package of the project at an estimate of ₹15 crore. Erection of a collector well, pump room, and a footbridge to bear the pumping main across the Cauvery from the pump house up to Kambarasampettai and installation of pump sets were among the components of the package.

However, the Corporation could not start the construction of headworks on the riverbed near Melur in Srirangam because of opposition from farmers to drawing water from the Cauvery. They objected that it would deprive them of water for farming. The delay in getting the mandatory clearance from the Public Works Department also played its part. The steady flow of water for several seasons in 2020, 2021 and 2022 hampered the construction of headworks.

After a gap of more than six years, the civic body resumed the headwork on a full-scale in February. But the release of water from Mettur dam for irrigation on June 12 this year delayed the work. However, the closure of the dam before the start of Samba season because of poor storage came in handy for the Corporation to expedite the headwork.

According to sources, sinking of collector well, construction of pipe bearing bridge and building of pump room have been completed. Plastering work of pump room is on.

A senior official told The Hindu that specialised and skilled workers could be involved in the headwork. Construction material had to be carried for 750 metres across the Cauvery from Kambarasampettai. Nearly 85% of the headwork had been completed. Pump sets and other machinery were procured. They would be installed within a few weeks. Going by the current speed, all work would be completed in January or February. The drinking water scheme was most likely to be commissioned before March.

