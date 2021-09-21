Tiruverambur police station bags honour

Tiruverambur police station has been adjudged the best station in Tiruchi district for 2019.

An announcement was made in this regard by the Chief Minister.

A press release said police personnel who served at Tiruverambur station arrested the accused persons in 34 out of the 35 crime cases during that year besides recovering stolen property.

Eight criminals involved in offences committed in the police station limits were detained under the Goondas Act on the recommendation of the Superintendent of Police.

In addition to this, the police personnel of the station executed 40 warrants and arrested the accused against whom they were issued.

Tiruchi Superintendent of Police Pa. Moorthy on Monday invited the Inspector, two Sub-Inspectors and seven Constables who had served then in Tiruverambur station and appreciated them for bringing laurels to Tiruchi Rural Police.

The SP handed over the ‘Best Police Station’ shield to the police personnel on the occasion.