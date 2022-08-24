School student dies of burns
The Peralam police are investigating the death of a school student who reportedly died of burns.
According to police, the ninth-standard student was found with severe burns on Monday morning on the terrace of his house at Poonthottam near Nannilam. He was rushed to the Thiruvarur Government Medical College hospital where he succumbed on Tuesday.
The Peralam police have registered a case of death under suspicious circumstances and are investigating.
Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.
