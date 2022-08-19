Drinking water supply to be suspended for three days

Special Correspondent TIRUVARUR
August 19, 2022 16:58 IST

Drinking water supply in Tiruvarur municipal area will remain suspended for three days from August 23 in view of the water supply pipeline relocation works to be taken up between Koradcherry and Tiruvarur.

According to an official release, the relocation of the supply pipeline was necessitated due to the ongoing Nagapattinam-Tiruchi National Highway road widening project. The drinking water needs of Tiruvarur Municipality are being fulfilled through the Vedaranyam Combined Drinking Water Supply network implemented and maintained by the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board, the release added.

