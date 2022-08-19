House surgeon ends life

Special Correspondent TIRUVARUR
August 19, 2022 17:26 IST

A house surgeon serving at the Tiruvarur Government Medical College Hospital was reported to have ended her life at the hostel on Thursday.

The deceased Gayathri of Mohanur in Namakkal district was pursuing M.B.B.S. course at the Tiruvarur Government Medical College and was serving as the house surgeon at the TGMC hospital and was staying at the hostel within the hospital premises.

As she did not turn up for duty on Thursday, her classmates looked for her at the hostel and found her dead at the room.

The Tiruvarur taluk police have registered a case.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050

