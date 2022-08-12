Collector’s fiat on flag hoisting

Special Correspondent TIRUVARUR:
August 12, 2022 17:56 IST

District Collector P.Gayathri Krishnan has said that the Village Panchayat presidents alone should hoist the National Flag at the Village Panchayat Offices on Independence Day.

Stating this in a press release issued on Friday, she said that stern action would be initiated against those attempting to subvert this direction or impede the Independence Day function by claiming that they would hoist the Tricolour at the function organised at the Village Panchayat Offices.

If anyone overlooking this fiat attempts to create a disturbance at the Independence Day function it can be brought to the notice of the Assistant Director (Panchayats) over phone number: 7402607518 or by dialling directly to her number 9444178000, she added.

Pointing out that stern action would also be initiated against those who demean or indulge in any activity that results in dishonouring the National Flag, the Collector called upon the people to hoist the Tricolour at their houses from August 13 to August 15 as directed by the Central and State governments.

On hearing this fiat from the Collector, some of the panchayat presidents and ward members who have reportedly planned to invite the elected representatives to the Parliament or the Legislative Assembly of Tamil Nadu for the hoisting of the National Flag at their respective Village Panchayats on Independence Day have decided to seek a clarification from the district administration in this regard so as to clear the decks well in advance.

Thanjavur

Meanwhile, a “Har Ghar Tiranga” (Illamthorum Desiyakodi) awareness rally was organised by the students of Bon Secours College for Women, Thanjavur on Friday.

Hundreds of students carrying the National Flags and placards in praise of the Indian Independence set off in a procession from near the Thanjavur Railway Junction and passed through the Gandhiji Road and Old Collectorate Road (Court Road) to reach the entrance of the World Heritage Monument, the Big Temple, to wind up their awareness rally.

