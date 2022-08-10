Constable honoured for saving teacher from drowning

A timely rescue act by a police constable saved a school teacher from drowning at an irrigation channel at Panankudi earlier this week.

Usha (37) of Magizhancheri, Nannilam, who was working as a teacher at the Aanaikuppam Primary School, was proceeding on her two-wheeler on Monday when she slipped into Puthar irrigation channel near Panankudi after a speeding motorcycle hit her vehicle.

The constable Selvendran who passed by noticed the teacher drowning and rescued her. She was thereafter taken to Tiruvarur Medical College Hospital for treatment of external injuries.

Superintendent of Police T.P. Suresh Kumar appreciated Mr. Selvendran’s timely action by honouring him with a shawl and cash award on Wednesday. The management and teaching staff of V.S.Boys Government Aided Higher Secondary School, Tiruvarur, Mr. Selvaraj’s alma mater, also honoured him.