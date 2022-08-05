Farmers plan demonstration on August 15

Members of the Coordination Committee of All Farmers Associations of Tamil Nadu would observe a fast at Mannargudi on August 15 in protest against “the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation’s move to revive exploration activities in the Protected Agriculture Zone.”

Disclosing this to reporters at Mannargudi on Friday, the Committee president, P.R.Pandian alleged that the ONGC was trying to revive its commercial activities at the wells closed down earlier. When it was brought to the notice of the Chief Minister, M.K.Stalin, through the Minister for Environment, Siva V.Meyyanathan, farmers were informed that the ONGC had been instructed not to revive the closed wells in particular the well at Periyakudi hamlet in Tiruvarur district.

However, the recent tripartite meeting held in connection with the Periyakudi hamlet oil well issue led to the suspicion that fresh grounds were being prepared to help ONGC achieve its plan clandestinely.

Hence, Mr.Pandian said it had been proposed to organise a fast demonstration at Mannargudi on the Independence Day after hoisting the national flag at the demonstration venue. He called upon the farmers, anti-hydrocarbon exploration movement organisers, social activists and youth to participate in the fasting to be observed in support of the demand of putting an end to the ONGC’s activities in the Protected Agriculture Zone and as well as condemn the State government’s intention to support the ONGC in its endeavour.

Meanwhile, the district revenue officials visited an ONGC oil well site in the Adiyakkamangalam area recently and directed the ONGC employees not even to take up maintenance work at the closed oil well site since some organisations opposing the hydrocarbon/methene extractions have lodged a complaint with the district administration against the ONGC’s activities at the closed oil wells.