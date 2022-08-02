CPI(M) demands rollback of power tariff hike proposal

August 02, 2022 18:35 IST

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has exhorted the Tamil Nadu government to roll back the power tariff hike proposal.

In a demonstration held near the Tangedco office here on Tuesday, the cadre condemning the proposal stating that it would add to the woes of the public who have already been reeling under severe financial crunch due to unemployment, inadequate wages and other issues.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Insisting that the existing scheme of nil charge for power consumption up to 100 units should continue, the demonstrators urged the State government to scrap the bi-monthly EB metre reading exercise and record the metre readings every month for calculation of power charges.

They had also demanded that the free electricity power supply connection for irrigation purposes be provided to the farmers immediately and damaged electricity poles replaced on a war-footing.