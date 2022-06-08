More idols recovered at Alangudi

Five more idols and some artefacts were recovered from the house construction site at Alandgudi on Wednesday from where some idols were unearthed during the construction work on May 19.

The first set of 24 metal artefacts and idols was unearthed when Venkatesan of Alangudi took up foundation laying work for constructing a new house on Mandi Street. The unearthed items were seized and lodged at the Valangaiman Taluk Office.

Meanwhile, Venkatesan revived the house construction work after getting the due permission from the Taluk and Archaeology Department officials two days ago. After laying the foundation, the construction workers started filling up the pits manually with the sand scooped out earlier from the site.

During the process, the workers stumbled upon another set of five idols and artefacts. They were later handed over to the Taluk officials, sources said.