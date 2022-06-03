‘People Movement for Clean Cities’ launched

The ‘People Movement for Clean Cities,’ flagged of by Chief Minister M.K.Stalin in Chennai on Friday, was simultaneously inaugurated in Tiruvarur by Tiruvarur MLA Poondi K.Kalaivanan.

A rally to create awareness among the public of cleanliness was flagged of by the Tiruvarur MLA from the Tiruvarur Municipal Office premises and it wended its way through Panagal Road and culminated at the Somasundaram Park.

Hundreds of students participated in the rally and raised slogans highlighting the need to practice cleanliness. Pamphlets highlighting the disastrous effect of using ‘use-and-throw” plastic products on the environment and the advantages of switching over to “Manjapai” (cloth bags) instead of using plastic carry bags/packaging materials was also distributed to the public.

A pledge to practice effective solid waste management in the town was taken.