Woman, son murdered

Alankaramary (50) of Serukalathur hamlet near Kudavasal and her son, Ajay (24) were allegedly murdered by two persons on Saturday evening.

According to police, the deceased persons had some family property dispute with their relatives and on Saturday two of their relatives – Anbazhagan (40) and Sebastin (35), attacked Alankaramary and Ajay with an iron rod. Both of them died on the spot.

The Kudavasal police seized the bodies and sent them for postmortem at the Tiruvarur Government Medical College Hospital. A murder case has been registered by the Kudavasal police who are on the lookout for the duo.