CPI-(M) warns of protest

The Tiruvarur District Committee of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) has warned that massive demonstrations would be organised in front of the Thiruthuraipoondi Police Station if the police failed to show the progress within 10 days in the ‘petrol bomb hurling’ case being pursued by them.

A decision to this effect was taken at the committee meeting held two days ago wherein the members resented the slow progress in the case reported on March 3 this year when petrol bombs were hurled at the house of the party’s District Executive Committee member, K.G.Raghuraman.

Regretting that political murders and murder attempts were on the rise in the Tiruvarur district, the committee urged the police to pursue the case seriously and bring the culprits to book to check the rising trend of political murders/attacks.