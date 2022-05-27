Tension as honeybees swarm temple ahead of Governor’s visit

May 27, 2022 22:04 IST

Tension prevailed for some time near Sri Thyagarajaswamy Temple main entrance as hundreds of honeybees started attacking those waiting at the temple entrance to receive Governor R.N.Ravi on Friday evening.

Inquiries revealed that the bees swarmed out from a honey beehive on the Eastern Tower at around 6 p.m. after a bird had reportedly hit the beehive while the temple authorities and other officials were waiting to receive Mr.Ravi with temple honours.

Subsequently, Mr.Ravi, attired in ‘dhoti and shawl,’ was escorted into the temple by the police through another entrance near the Eastern Tower as his convoy arrived within a few minutes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He left the temple safely through another entrance after worshipping the deities at Sri Thyagarajaswamy temple, sources said.