Diversities are viewed as ‘differences’: Governor

Governor R.N. Ravi addresses a national conference of Vice- Chancellors of central universities at the Central University of Tamil Nadu in Tiruvarur on Friday.

Governor R.N. Ravi on Friday said that diversities were viewed as ‘differences’.

Delivering the inaugural address of the two-day national conference of Vice Chancellors of central universities on “Devising action plan for faster and smoother implementation of National Educational Policy 2020” at the Central University of Tamil Nadu, Tiruvarur on Friday, Mr. Ravi termed the conclave as very relevant and timely effort. Prior to 2014, the country was viewed as diverse geography with different castes, communities, tribes, languages, and others. But, these diversities were construed as ‘differences’ and slowly these ‘differences’ multiplied, he regretted.

Contending India, the erstwhile ‘Bharat’ is not an aggregate of different geography but one entity, Mr.Ravi recalled how the Colonial rulers had annihilated the social order by systematically imbibing a sense of inferiority complex in the minds of people of ‘Bharat’ through education and by other avenues.

Narrating the negative impact of the colonial education system on the progress of the country, he called upon the participants in the conclave to go through the NEP document carefully and come up with an action plan for the implementation of NEP without losing the spirit of the policy. “The policy aims for a revolutionary transformation and not just an educational reform,” he contended.

A conclave of Vice-Chancellors of State Universities was also held where many action plans were devised. He said that he was confident that the academicians here would bring out a lot of ideas which would be very helpful in moving ahead with the implementation of the policy in the right spirit.

In a word of praise to the CUTN Vice-Chancellor M.Krishnan for introducing postcolonial studies in the University, Mr.Ravi said there were documents from 1670 to know our history and pride of our past. Every citizen should move forward and bear in mind the pride of our ‘Bharat’.

Before concluding his speech, the Governor referred to a stanza from Mahakavi Bharthiyar’s poem - “Seppu Mozhi Pathinettudaiyal Enil Sindhanai Ondrudaiyal” - meaning that though the country was looked upon with diverse geography with different languages and regions, it is a land of unity.

Delivering the keynote address on virtual mode, the Union Minister of State for Education, Subhas Sarkar, urged the academicians to go through the NEP document carefully and devise an action plan so as to achieve the objective of the policy.

Presenting a brief note about the academic activities of the CUTN, Dr.Krishnan said it had been proposed to introduce new courses such as Biotechnology, Food Technology, Ornithology and Disaster Management at the University.

The CUTN Registrar (in-charge), Sulochana Shekhar, National Secretary, Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas, Atul Kothari, Founder Director, Corporate Governance Research Centre, New Delhi, Aseervatham Achary and others participated.