Local holiday for car festival
The district administration has announced that March 15 will be a local holiday in Tiruvarur district in view of Sri Thyagarajaswamy temple car festival at Tiruvarur.
Treasury offices would function with minimum staff. April 9 will be a working day in lieu of the local holiday, according to an official release.
