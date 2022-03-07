Tiruchirapalli

Local holiday for car festival

The district administration has announced that March 15 will be a local holiday in Tiruvarur district in view of Sri Thyagarajaswamy temple car festival at Tiruvarur.

Treasury offices would function with minimum staff. April 9 will be a working day in lieu of the local holiday, according to an official release.


