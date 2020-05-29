Tiruvarur to get 405 solar-powered farm pumpsets

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy has allocated 405 solar-powered farm pumpset connections to Tiruvarur district under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evem Utthan Mahabhiyan (PMKUSUM) Scheme.

Disclosing this in a press release, Collector T. Anand has said that the State government extends a subsidy of 40% of the project cost while the Union government would be providing 30% of the cost as subsidy. Thus the beneficiary has to contribute the remaining 30% of the project cost.

Under this scheme, an applicant could tap the groundwater source in his field by installing standalone Solar Powered Agriculture Pumps having a capacity of up to 10 HP.

Interested farmers could contact the Assistant Executive Engineers, Agricultural Engineering Department of their respective Revenue Division for further details, the release added.