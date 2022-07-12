Tiruvarur school teacher secures second rank in NCC refresher course

R. Sadeesh Kumar, Associate NCC Officer (ANO) and Assistant Headmaster, V.S. Boy’s Government Aided Higher Secondary School, Tiruvarur, has secured the second spot in the merit list of ANOs who have completed a refresher course conducted by the NCC Officers Training Academy, Kamptee, recently.

According to a school release, Mr. Sadeesh Kumar was adjudged the best outstanding NCC officer among ANOs at the refresher course held at Kamptee in Nagpur district of Maharashtra from June 22 to July 11.

He was also the recipient of the Best NCC Officer award in the first refresher course held at Visakhapatnam in 2009. The school correspondent, V.T. Somasundaram and others congratulated him, the release added.