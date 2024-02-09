Tiruvarur-Koradacherry bus inaugurated

February 09, 2024 07:40 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - TIRUVARUR

The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation, Kumbakonam Division, has launched a new bus service between Tiruvarur and Koradacherry for the benefit of students.

According to official sources, the bus will leave Tiruvarur at 8.30 a.m. and reach Koradacherry by 9.10 a.m. After a few minutes halt at Koradacherry, it will leave Koradcherry and reach Tiruvarur in about 30 minutes.

Similarly, in the evening, the bus will leave Tiruvarur at 4.50 p.m. and reach Koradacherry by 5.30 p.m. and return to Tiruvarur by 6.10 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT