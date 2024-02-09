ADVERTISEMENT

Tiruvarur-Koradacherry bus inaugurated

February 09, 2024 07:40 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - TIRUVARUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation, Kumbakonam Division, has launched a new bus service between Tiruvarur and Koradacherry for the benefit of students.

According to official sources, the bus will leave Tiruvarur at 8.30 a.m. and reach Koradacherry by 9.10 a.m. After a few minutes halt at Koradacherry, it will leave Koradcherry and reach Tiruvarur in about 30 minutes.

Similarly, in the evening, the bus will leave Tiruvarur at 4.50 p.m. and reach Koradacherry by 5.30 p.m. and return to Tiruvarur by 6.10 p.m.

