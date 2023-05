May 31, 2023 05:26 pm | Updated 05:26 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Tiruvarur - Karaikudi - Tiruvarur unreserved express special (Train No. 06197/06198) operating for four days a week (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday) is now restored to run for six days a week except Sunday with effect from June 1, a press release from the Tiruchi Railway Division said.