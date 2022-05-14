Tiruvarur government hospital to get Cath-Lab

A Cath-Lab will be established at the Tiruvarur Government Medical College (TGMC) Hospital soon, Health Minister Ma.Subramanian has said.

Disclosing this to reporters at the Primary Health Centre, Aadhichapuram, near Thiruthuraipoondi on Saturday, Mr. Subramanian said that the advanced medical facility would be created at the TGMC Hospital at a cost of ₹4 crore.

Apart from the Cath-Lab, a new 50-bed intensive care unit would also be set up at the TGMC Hospital at ₹23.75 crore.

It had also been proposed to prepare software exclusively for uploading of data at the trauma care centres functioning in the district. A sum of ₹3.23 crore would be spent for the creation of Taluk level Public Health Centres at Thiruvizhimazhalai, Vaduvur, Muthupettai and Aadhimangalam apart from the proposed Health Sub Centres at two places in the district.

Further, it had also been proposed to convert 60 Health Sub Centres in Tiruvarur district into Health Centres and a sum of ₹16.80 lakh had been allocated for this project.

Stating that two dialysis machines would be made available at the TGMC Hospital, the Health Minister said haemophilia treatment and telemedicine facilities would be added at the TGMC Hospital soon.

Earlier, Ma.Subramanian inspected the revised fasting/postprandial blood sugar test timing facility at Aadhichapuram PHC.

He also inspected the ongoing construction of the Health Sub Centre at Kottaiyur in Valangaiman taluk and additional buildings at the Government hospital, Thiruthuraipoondi.