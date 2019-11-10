Tiruvarur gets animal ambulance

An Animal Medical Mobile Ambulance (AMMA) service was launched in Tiruvarur district by Food Minister R. Kamaraj on Saturday.
The ambulance service can be availed by residents of the district by dialling 1962. All emergency veterinary medicines would be stocked in the ambulance. Besides, anti-snake venom and a microscope would also be available in the ambulance. An veterinarian and an assistance would render services through the ambulance, Mr.Kamaraj said and urged the farmers and people rearing cattle to make use of the facility.
The ambulance, costing about ₹20 lakh, was flagged off by the Minister in the presence of T. Anand, Collector, and other officials.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.