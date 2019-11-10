Tiruchirapalli

Tiruvarur gets animal ambulance

Food Minister R. Kamaraj inaugurating animal ambulance service in Tiruvarur on Saturday.

The service can be availed by dialling 1962

An Animal Medical Mobile Ambulance (AMMA) service was launched in Tiruvarur district by Food Minister R. Kamaraj on Saturday.

The ambulance service can be availed by residents of the district by dialling 1962. All emergency veterinary medicines would be stocked in the ambulance. Besides, anti-snake venom and a microscope would also be available in the ambulance. An veterinarian and an assistance would render services through the ambulance, Mr.Kamaraj said and urged the farmers and people rearing cattle to make use of the facility.

The ambulance, costing about ₹20 lakh, was flagged off by the Minister in the presence of T. Anand, Collector, and other officials.

