Tiruvarur farmers demand waiver of crop loans

September 30, 2023 01:11 am | Updated 01:11 am IST - TIRUVARUR

Farmers at the monthly agriculture grievance meeting held at Tiruvarur on Friday demanded that the crop loans availed by them be waived.

In a memorandum addressed to the Chief Minister M.K.Stalin and forwarded through the Collector T.Charusree, the farmers pointed out that they had taken up ‘kuruvai’ cultivation this season on a larger extent of land relying on the State government’s assurance with respect to the supply of water for irrigation, in vain. Further, the irregular supply of power for irrigation also compounded the problem as the ‘kuruvai’ crop sowed under the direct sowing method withered for want of water.

Inadequate flow of water through the rivers and channels resulted in ‘kuruvai’ crop withering in a majority of areas in the district, they said.

Pointing out that a farmer of Thiruvoimoor hamlet had lost his life on witnessing his crop withering for want of water, the Tiruvarur district farmers exhorted the State government to release Rs.30000 per acre to compensate the loss suffered by the farmers in taking up ‘kuruvai’ cultivation this season.