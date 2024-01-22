Tiruvarur district records a 1.92% increase in voters’ list

January 22, 2024 07:34 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - TIRUVARUR

The total number of voters in Tiruvarur district has increased by 1.92% after the summary revision of electoral rolls.

District Election Officer and Collector T. Charushree told presspersons here on Monday that January 1, 2024 was taken as the cut-off date for inclusion of names in electoral rolls of Thiruthuraipoondi (Reserved), Mannargudi, Tiruvarur and Nannilam Assembly Constituencies in the district. The Collector said that the draft roll released on October 27, 2023 contained names of 5,06,689 men, 5,29,518 woman and 65 “others”. After the summary revision-2024, the number of voters has increased to 10,41,409 from 10,36,272 with 5,08238 men, 5,33,105 women and 66 ‘others’.

Stating that the electoral rolls would be available for public viewing at the Revenue Divisional Offices, Taluk Offices, Municipal Offices and at all the polling booths in the district, she said that the public could view the final electoral roll could be viewed at http://elections.tn.gov.in

Meanwhile, the final electoral roll 2024 for the Thiruvidaimaruthur, Kumbakonam, Papanasam, Thiruvaiyaru, Thanjavur, Orathanadu, Pattukottai and Peravurani Assembly Segments in Thanjavur district released by the DEO and Collector, Deepak Jacob had 9,87,478 men, 10,41,827 women and 166 ‘others.’

