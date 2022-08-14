Tiruvarur district BJP president, two others arrested for impersonation in TNOU exam

ADVERTISEMENT

The Tiruvarur district police has arrested Bharatiya Janata Party’s Tiruvarur district president Baskar and two other party members in connection with alleged impersonation during an examination conducted by the Tamil Nadu Open University (TNOU) in Tiruvarur on Saturday.

While party members M. Diwakar and Rameshkumar were arrested on Saturday, Baskar (48) was arrested on Sunday. Police sources said Diwakar had written the B.A. exam conducted for the subject Political Science by the TNOU at the Thiru.Vi. Ka. Government Arts College in Tiruvarur on Saturday allegedly impersonating as Baskar.

The offence came to light when the exam hall supervisor verified the hall ticket and caught Diwakar. During inquiry he had claimed to have impersonated on behalf of Baskar reportedly on the instigation of Rameshkumar - another BJP member.

Acting on a complaint from a senior TNOU official, the Tiruvarur Taluk police arrested Diwakar and and Rameshkumar on Saturday and booked a case against them under IPC sections including 419 (cheating by personation) and 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), said police sources. Following inquiries with them, the police arrested Baskar on Sunday in connection with the offence.