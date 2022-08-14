Tiruvarur district BJP president, two others arrested for impersonation in TNOU exam

Special Correspondent TIRUCHI
August 14, 2022 21:55 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Tiruvarur district police has arrested Bharatiya Janata Party’s Tiruvarur district president Baskar and two other party members in connection with alleged impersonation during an examination conducted by the Tamil Nadu Open University (TNOU) in Tiruvarur on Saturday. 

While party members M. Diwakar and Rameshkumar were arrested on Saturday, Baskar (48) was arrested on Sunday. Police sources said Diwakar had written the B.A. exam conducted for the subject Political Science by the TNOU at the Thiru.Vi. Ka. Government Arts College in Tiruvarur on Saturday allegedly impersonating as Baskar. 

The offence came to light when the exam hall supervisor verified the hall ticket and caught Diwakar. During inquiry he had claimed to have impersonated on behalf of Baskar reportedly on the instigation of Rameshkumar - another BJP member.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Acting on a complaint from a senior TNOU official, the Tiruvarur Taluk police arrested Diwakar and and Rameshkumar on Saturday and booked a case against them under IPC sections including 419 (cheating by personation) and 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), said police sources. Following inquiries with them, the police arrested Baskar on Sunday in connection with the offence. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app