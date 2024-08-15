Tiruvarur Collector stresses on the need to educate girls

Collector T. Charushree, chairing the ‘grama sabha’ meeting held at Athikkadai village panchayat in Koradacherry Panchayat Union, on the eve of the Independence Day, stressed on the importance of educating girls.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing the gathering, the Collector pointed out that girls should not be married at young age which affects both their physical and mental abilities. Stressing the importance of providing education to girls, she said that to encourage society to provide education for girls without fail the State government introduced Pudhumai Pen scheme.

Pointing out that educating a girl would not only benefit her family, but also society, she urged the parents to desist from sending their children to work during adolescent age since it would not be good for their future.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier in the day, the Collector unfurled the national flag at a colourful ceremony held at the District Sports Stadium at the District Collectorate. After accepting and inspecting the guard of honour presented by the police and NCC cadets, she honoured three legal heirs of freedom fighters and distributed welfare assistance worth ₹24,39,450 to 55 beneficiaries. She distributed medals and certificates to 233 government officials and employees on the occasion.

The event culminated with a colourful cultural programme presented by schoolchildren.

At the Central University of Tamil Nadu at Neelakudi near Tiruvarur, Vice-Chancellor M. Krishnan unfurled the national flag and inspected the marchpast presented by the NCC and university security staff.

In his address, Professor Krishnan underscored the university’s dedication to community service, particularly through the efforts of the National Service Scheme and National Cadet Corps units. “The university students have been actively engaged in village outreach programmes, providing essential services to rural communities. Recently, as part of the “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign, the students visited the nearby villages distributing the national flag promoting patriotism,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.