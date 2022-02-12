Tiruvarur Collector inspects direct purchase centres

Collector P. Gayathri Krishnan on Saturday inspected the direct purchase centres (DPCs) at Vandampalai and Magizhamcheri hamlets in Nannilam taluk which received sharp showers on Friday night.

The Collector went through the paddy bags stacked in the open and covered them properly to protect them from the vagaries of nature. She directed the DPC staff to ensure that the procured paddy did not get drenched in unexpected rain.

Later she told the media that so far 1.72 lakh tonnes of paddy had been procured through 500 DPCs opened in the district and ₹254 crore had been disbursed to 25,664 farmers online.

Eight teams had been formed to ensure that the online registration process for measuring paddy at the DPCs was followed scrupulously by farmers and DPC staff. The formation of the vigilance teams was a sequel to detection of a few transactions wherein paddy was procured from the same farmer through different DPCs, she added.