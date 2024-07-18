Tiruvanaikoil temple supplies vibhuthi to temples in central region

Vibhuthi (sacred ash) prepared at the famous Arulmigu Jambukeswarar Akilandeswari temple at Tiruvanaikoil in Tiruchi since 2022 have been supplied to various Shiva temples in Tiruchi and other districts in the central region.

ADVERTISEMENT

Over 800 kg of Vibhuthi using cow dung have been sold to at least 20 temples in Tiruchi, Thanjavur and Tiruvarur districts besides a few in Cuddalore district in the last two years after obtaining their requirement.

Preparation of vibhuthi was undertaken at the Jambukeswarar Akilandeswari temple for in-house use and for supply to other temples in May 2022. A makeshift shed has been put up on the temple premises for its preparation. Situated between the Cauvery and the Kollidam river, the centuries-old temple is one of the panchabootha sthalams representing the natural element water.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cow dung collected from the ghoshala is dried in various ball forms at Nachiarthoppu within the temple for preparation of vibhuthi. The temple maintains 48 cows and calves donated by the devotees. A team of temple staff are being engaged in the preparation of vibhuthi using cow dung and without mixing any other ingredients and perfume, said the temple’s Assistant Commissioner / Executive Officer A. Ravichandran.

“We have distributed 880 kg of ‘vibhuthi’ from July 2022 to June 2024 to at least 20 temples in Tiruchi and other districts”, said Mr. Ravichandran.

The temples to which the vibhuthi has been supplied includes Arulmigu Swaminatha Swamy temple at Swamimalai near Kumbakonam, Arulmigu Naganathaswamy Temple, Thirunageswaram near Kumbakonam, Arulmigu Abathsagayeswaraswamy temple, Alangudi, Arulmigu Mullaivananatha Swamy temple at Thirukkarugavur, Arulmigu Gneeliwaneswarar temple, Thiruppainjeeli near Tiruchi, Arulmigu Subramanya Swamy temple, Vayalur near Tiruchi, Arulmigu Vrudhagiriswarar temple, Vriddhachalm in Cuddalore district besides to Vadalur Sathya Gnana Sabhai, said Mr. Ravichandran.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sacred ash prepared in the makeshift shed is sold at ₹200 a kg to other temples, Mr. Ravichandran said. The temple currently has a stock of about 120 kg of sacred ash.

The cows maintained in the ghosala are fed with green fodder cultivated within the temple which is spread over an area of nearly 20 acres, Mr. Ravichandran said. Green fodder raised within the temple is fed to the 22-year-old temple elephant ‘Akila’ which has a separate enclosure, away from the ghoshala.

Vibhuthi is also prepared at the Palani Arulmigu Dhandayuthapani Swamy temple, Tiruchendur Arulmigu Subramaniya Swamy Temple and Tiruvannamalai Arulmigu Arunachaleswarar temple.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.