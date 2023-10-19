Tirupadirippuliyur railway station to get a makeover under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme

October 19, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Tirupadirippuliyur railway station in Tiruchi Railway Division is set to get a makeover at an estimate of ₹6.38 crore under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

It is one among the 15 stations in Tiruchi Division where a host of improvements for passenger amenities are to be carried out under the scheme.

The contract has been awarded for executing a slew of works to give a facelift to the station. The entrance of the station, concourse, waiting hall, ticket counters and VIP lounge would be renovated. The circulating area of the station would be developed and the facade of the station would be transformed to make it beautiful.

New toilet blocks would be constructed for use of passengers. The platforms would receive significant attention with addition of benches, water taps, aesthetic shelters and lifts to ensure a comfortable and pleasant experience for travellers.

A ’Feel Good’ approach would be adopted to elevate the overall ambience of the station. The existing terminal building would undergo renovation and a new porch and a new entrance would also be constructed. The circulating area with landscaping would be done and the parking space would be developed.

The station modernisation plan would also cater to the needs of persons with disabilities. Well designed ramps have also been planned at the portico for the benefit of persons with disabilities and elderly people. LED lights would be used throughout the station buildings to provide better illumination. The redesign and modernisation of the station building along with well-designed passenger amenities are aimed at enhancing the overall travel experience of the passengers, a press release from the Tiruchi Railway Division said.

