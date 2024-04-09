Tirunelveli - Chennai Egmore specials to be operated via Tiruvarur and Karaikudi

April 09, 2024 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Southern Railway will operate Tirunelveli -Chennai Egmore - Tirunelveli specials via Cuddalore Port, Chidambaram, Mayiladuthurai, Tiruvarur, Pattukottai and Karaikudi to clear the extra rush during the summer season.

The Tirunelveli - Chennai Egmore special (Train No. 06070) will leave Tirunelveli at 6.45 p.m. on April 11, 18, 25, May 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30 (Thursdays) and reach Chennai Egmore at 8.30 a.m. the next day.

In the return direction, the Chennai Egmore - Tirunelveli special (Train No. 06069) will leave Chennai Egmore at 3 p.m. on April 12, 19, 26, May 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31 (Fridays) and reach Tirunelveli Junction at 7.10 a.m. the next day.

The trains will stop at Tambaram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore Port Junction, Chidambaram, Sirkazhi, Mayiladuthurai, Tiruvarur, Thiruthuraipoondi, Mutupet, Adirampattinam, Pattukottai, Peravurani, Aranthangi, Karaikudi, Kallal, Sivaganga, Manamadurai, Aruppukkottai, Virudhunagar, Satur and Kovilpatti.

The special trains will be operated with one AC two-tier coach, six AC three-tier coaches, nine sleeper class coaches, four general second class coaches, one second class coach (Divyangjan friendly) and one luggage-cum-brake van, a press release from the Tiruchi Railway Division said.

