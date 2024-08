An omnibus carrying 27 passengers caught on fire in Mannarpuram on Friday morning.

The omnibus was carrying passengers from Tirunelveli to Chennai when a rear tyre burst and the vehicle caught fire. All the passengers on board escaped from the burning bus, said the police.

