Tirumurai reciters honoured

January 16, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

A group of reciters of Kasavalanadu Kollankarai was honoured by residents of the hamlet on Thai Pongal for rendering Thevaram and Thiruvachagam during the Tamil month of Margazhi.

Elderly residents conduct Thevaram and Thiruvachagam classes for the younger generation starting from Thirukarthigai Deepam day during the Tamil month of Karthigai. After the training, they are encouraged to take part in the early morning bhajan during the month o f Margazhi when they would go round the four Mada Streets of the village reciting the verses.

On the first day of Thai, the group members were honoured as they went round the Mada Streets reciting the verses.

