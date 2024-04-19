GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Tiruchi’s transgender voters hope for better employment opportunities

April 19, 2024 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Pavithra

Pavithra

G. Kajol

G. Kajol

The day began early for transgender entrepreneur G. Kajol as they reported for duty at 4 a.m. as polling agent of the DMK at Ward 13 booth in Principal Saranathan Hindu Corporation Elementary School on Butterworth Road.

By Friday evening, Kajol was the only voter in the third gender category. “It is a matter of honour to be designated as a polling agent. Even though most political parties have overlooked the needs of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer (LGBTQIA+) community in their manifestos, we hope the new generation of leaders will help us find our feet in India,” Kajol told The Hindu.

Most transgender persons in the city are forced to rely on commercial sex work or begging to make ends meet, a situation that many community members want to change.

“Those who are educated can easily get ahead in life if they are given an opportunity to find respectable and financially secure jobs,” said Pavithra, 24, who works at a juice stall in Tiruchi and exercised their franchise in Woraiyur on Friday.

Pavithra, who has graduated from school, claimed that most employers were reluctant to appoint transgender candidates even if they meet the job requirements.

“I attended an interview for the post of a token collector at a temple and furnished all the documents, but was turned down because I am a transgender person. The incoming leadership should make it easier for the third gender to find work in any sector,” Pavithra said.

Since many transgender community members run small enterprises, they need tailormade training and financial programmes to help them sustain the business, said Sunaina, who sells traditional snacks from a mobile stall. They cast their vote at Somarasanpettai.

“There are many government schemes that are open to the marginalised sections of society, but awareness about them is low in our community. For success in the long run, we need the support of the local authorities,” Sunaina said.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / General Elections 2024 / LGBT / transgender

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.