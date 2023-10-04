Tiruchi’s shooting star mints gold at Asian Games team event

October 04, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Prithiviraj Tondaiman, who, with teammates Zoravar Singh Sandhu and Kynan Darius Chenai, brought home a gold medal in Trap team shooting at the Asian Games 2023 held in Huangzhou, China on Sunday, is still living down the moment of victory that saw India beat Kuwait and create a new Asian Games record to boot.

“It’s a great honour to win for India, and I can’t still believe that we managed to defeat the Kuwaitis,” Mr. Tondaiman, a scion of the erstwhile Pudukottai royal family, told The Hindu over phone from Chennai on Wednesday.

The India trio scored 361 points, in a closely fought race to the top. Kuwait took home the silver medal while China finished third to win bronze.

However, due to a new rule of allowing only two participants per country to compete in the finals at the Asian Games, Mr. Tondaiman had to sit it out, as Sandhu and Chenai went ahead based on their higher individual scores during the qualifiers. “It was disappointing, but ultimately our team’s victory has made India proud. And I was able to provide coaching support during the downtime,” he said.

Shooting is a passion that the 36-year-old shares with his family. “My grandfather [Raja Rajagopala Thondaiman, the last and ninth ruler of the princely state of Pudukottai] was an expert hunter, when hunting was legal in India. My father R. Rajagopal Thondaiman is an avid competitive shooter. I grew up watching and accompanying him for events,” said Mr. Tondaiman, whose sister Radha Niranjani is also a national-level shooter. His mother, Sarubala Thondaiman, is the former mayor of Tiruchi.

Mr. Tondaiman credits The Royal Pudukottai Sports Club and Range in Avarangudipatti (Pudukottai district), for his success. “Training here has helped me maintain my form, and also nurture young talents in Tamil Nadu. I thank my parents for establishing this facility, because it has helped to train many rural aspirants,” he said.

The shooter is already packing his bags for the next national camp at Delhi leading up to preparations for Asian Championships.

When quizzed about his ‘lucky charms’ ahead of competitions, Mr. Tondaiman said he had none. “I trust my training. Nothing can substitute hard work when it comes to winning,” he said.

