Tiruchi’s public study centres a big hit with competitive exam aspirants

Five months after they were inaugurated, the Knowledge and Study Centres of Tiruchi Corporation have become popular among aspirants preparing for competitive examinations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Initiated under the Smart Cities Mission, the centres were implemented on an outlay of ₹2.57 crore each at Palakkarai and Kuthupapallam, and inaugurated in January this year. The ‘green building’ facility comprises a two-storey building with smart classroom, common reading hall, study centre to conduct skill development programmes and library to promote reading.

“We get approximately 70 users per day, and over 100 during second Saturdays because we stay open even though it is a government holiday. Our location and free services have attracted candidates from nearby towns to spend their preparation period in our centre. The number has gone up in recent weeks, as the civil services exams are due to start in mid-June,” Selvi, librarian of the Palakkarai centre, told The Hindu.

ADVERTISEMENT

At least 50 persons access the Kuthupapallam centre daily.

Over 2,000 books are available in the library section, besides computer workstations for online classes. The centres function from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Learning modules are available, both in hard copy and in digital formats, on communication and interpersonal skills development and study material on civil services, the National Eligibility and Entrance Test, Railway Recruitment Board, banking, engineering and other competitive exams.

ADVERTISEMENT

The authorities have taken a user feedback survey in order to make changes if necessary, said library officials.

K. Ramamoorthy, who is attempting the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) Group IV exams for the fourth time, said that tutors could be enlisted to offer classes at the centre, to help aspirants prepare more effectively.

“My parents are flower sellers, and I have not been able to get the right information and guidance when writing competitive exams. It would be really useful for candidates from rural areas if they are able to attend classes in real time,” he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.