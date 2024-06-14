Tiruchi’s passengers can hail e-autorickshaw rides soon

A start-up venture is hoping to introduce electric autorickshaws in Tiruchi with the help of solar energy-charged batteries and a business model that it says will promote a sustainable future.

ADVERTISEMENT

Oor Auto, to be launched on June 23, will function with a fleet of e-autorickshaws that will employ full-time drivers and on contract. Tariff is expected to be lower than conventional rickshaws.

“Sustainability is a major concern for us. Using e-autorickshaws on the government electricity grid, for instance, is not going to reduce our carbon footprint. So, we decided to incorporate experts from ancillary fields to solve this issue,” Maria Antony, founder and chief executive officer, Oor Cabs, the parent company behind the start-up, told The Hindu.

ADVERTISEMENT

The app-based platform is supported by Contura Solar, Tiruchi, and Eden Green Energy, Pudukottai, for its energy and vehicle needs respectively.

Mr. Antony said Oor Auto was looking to recruit women in a bid to change the social dynamics in the sector. “We want women to see this as a safe and profitable way to earn a living. So far, 18 women have been confirmed for appointment; our lead bank has shortlisted 40 more applications. All drivers will be required to undergo training and have a valid driving licence,” he said.

The company can deal with 40 MW of energy consumption daily in its initial fleet of 40 vehicles. “Once we reach a peak of 1,000 e-autorickshaws, we will consider starting a solar energy farm to cater to our requirements. At present, we are in talks with various agencies to set up charging stations in Tiruchi,” said A. Bastin Vijay, CEO, Eden Green Energy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Oor Auto offers an on-the-spot QR-code ride booking facility that can be operated by passengers or drivers.

Arun K. Rebero, consultant, director, Contura Solar, said solar energy would be the mainstay of the Oor Auto operations and efforts were on to reduce the recharging time of batteries. Fully charged e-autorickshaws can run for up to 150 km.

New driver A. Brigitta, 20, a final-year BA student, said she was excited to be behind the wheel. “The e-auto is easier to drive and since the vehicle has global positioning system (GPS) tracking, safety will be ensured. I have opted for the part-time evening shift as I have college in the morning. This will help me become financially independent,” she said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.