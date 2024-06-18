Tiruchi’s memorial complex lacks maintenance, informational material

Five months after its inauguration, the memorial complex dedicated to Perumpidugu Mutharayar, Justice Party leader Sir. A.T. Panneerselvam and M.K. Thyagaraja Bhagavathar in Tiruchi presents a forlorn picture.

The complex features a trio of ‘manimandapams’ that was built opposite Central Bus Stand on a budget of ₹4.03 crore and launched in February this year. Perumpidugu Mutharayar’s memorial has been constructed on a 2,400 square foot area, while Panneerselvam and Bhagavathar halls each occupy 1,722 sq. ft. plots.

Visitors are unlikely to find anything interesting to see beyond the bronze statues in each enclosure, as there is no information available about the public figures that are being commemorated. On Tuesday, the Mutharayar hall was found to be open, while the other two were locked.

A caretaker manning the gate told The Hindu the complex was open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. “Most of the people want to see Mutharayar’s hall, and take pictures with the statue. Some others come here to use the toilets,” he said.

The display cases in the three halls are empty, and in the absence of benches or shaded waiting areas, there is little to pique anyone’s interest here. The overgrown grass patches add to the neglected look.

“We wanted to honour M.K. Thyagaraja Bhagavathar’s memory with a hall that would explain his achievements in the performing arts and cinema, but this one does not do him any justice,” said N. Karuppiah, president, Viswakarma Maha Jana Sabha.

The Sabha maintains the grave of MKT at a cemetery in Sangliyandapuram. “During the inaugural, we were told that the floral garland adorning MKT Ayya’s statue would be changed daily, and the hall would be open to the public for viewing and paying their respects. This is not the case today,” Mr. Karuppiah said.

When contacted, a senior Tiruchi Corporation official said toilet cleaning and lawn maintenance on the campus would be taken up immediately.