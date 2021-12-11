Tiruchi’s Heritage Park work apace

Through statues and murals, people can learn about the city’s vibrant history

The work on establishing the Purathana Poonga (Heritage Park) on Butterworth Road, meant to celebrate the culture and history of Tiruchi, is nearing completion. The park, being built on 1.27 acres of land in the heart of the city, was once used as a horse stable. The archway of the stable remains intact and will be used as the main entrance to the park.

The park was planned in 2019 and the civil work for it began in December that year. However, as work picked up pace, the work had to be stalled in 2020 following the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown. “But for the lockdown, we would have finished the work and thrown open the park by now. The work is still going on and we hope to open it in two or three months,” an official of the civic body said.

The concrete structures are all ready, once the Tamil Nadu Handicrafts Development Corporation (Poompuhar) is ready with the statues and murals, the work would be complete, the official said. The civic body has planned to display mural paintings, statues and plaques tracing the vibrant history of the city through the ages.

The project has been execuated on an outlay of ₹4 crore, of which ₹2 crore has been allotted for the statues and plaques alone. According to the plan, the park will feature statues of rulers who ruled the land, including Rani Mangammal, Karikala Chola and Raja Raja Chola. Detailed descriptions of the city during their times and important landmarks will be highlighted.

Schools, colleges and parents can bring their children to the park to learn about the vibrant history of the city, the officials said. Tourists also can participate in the walk-in history class on Tiruchi.

A children's play area, a large herbal garden and an amphitheatre where cultural events can be held form part of the plan. Nearly 70% of the work has been completed, and the park will be thrown open to the public once the statues are installed.