Tiruchi’s Gandhi Market to get a facelift

Tiruchi Corporation is all set to upgrade infrastructure at the century-old Gandhi Market in the city.

The renovation of the Gandhi Market was planned a few years back, and the civic body prepared a Detailed Project Report (DPR) to implement it under Smart Cities Mission. However, the project was shelved owing to issues in shifting the congested market to Kallikudi integrated market on the outskirts of the city.

As the structure is old and has weakened, the civic body revived the proposal in May last year. A consultant was appointed to come up with a feasibility report after taking into account various issues and views of stakeholders. A sum of ₹50 crore has been allocated to establish a multi-floor market on the existing three acres of land.

“A fresh report was prepared to study its present condition to develop a design. The DPR for the market has been submitted to the State government for administrative sanction,” said a senior corporation official.

The market, which has nearly 950 shops, has separate wings for fruits, flowers, and groceries. In addition, more than 800 unorganised vendors are functioning in and around the market. As rainwater stagnates during monsoon, making the place almost inaccessible, the stormwater drains in the area would be improved.

Plans are afoot to shift the wholesale traders of Gandhi Market to the proposed integrated vegetable market at Panjapur. “As the new bus terminus, a multi-utility facilities centre and a truck terminal will be a stone’s throw away from the market, traders from other districts will also be interested. The easy access to both vendors and consumers will increase the revenue for the civic body,” the official added.

“Upgrading the infrastructure is the need of the hour as the market is old and dilapidated. Steps should be taken to regulate the unorganised vendors to pave the way for free vehicular movement,” said N. Jamaludeen, a civic activist.

