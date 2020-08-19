Tiruchi’s Gandhi Market shall remain closed, says HC

Madurai

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday directed that Gandhi Market in Tiruchi shall remain closed till disposal of petition in view of the pandemic.

It was hearing a PIL plea of K. Krishnamoorthy of Tiruchi. He said that though the market was closed, he apprehended that with relaxation of business it could be reopened.

A Division Bench of Justices M. Sathyanarayanan and P. Rajamanickam said Kallikudi Market was opened to traders. However, the district administration failed to persuade the traders to move to the new place from Gandhi Market.

The court had earlier observed that if the Collector apprehended a law and order problem, it was for the Collector to handle it with the aid of the police.

The court was informed that Gandhi Market was closed for the time being and trade was permitted in makeshift markets including G-Corner Grounds. The case was adjourned to September 14.