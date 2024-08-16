GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tiruchi’s first animal shelter for stray dogs nearing completion

The facility near the animal birth control centre at Konakkarai can accommodate 20 dogs at a time and a veterinarian would be appointed to treat the injured canines

Published - August 16, 2024 07:49 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Ancy Donal Madonna
Construction of a safe shelter for stray dogs is under way at Konakkarai in Tiruchi.

Construction of a safe shelter for stray dogs is under way at Konakkarai in Tiruchi. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The construction of the much-delayed animal shelter to accommodate stray dogs that underwent the sterilisation process at the animal birth control (ABC) centres in the city is expected to be completed within this month.

Following demands from the public, a safe shelter to rescue and accommodate injured and vulnerable street dogs was planned in July 2023. A city-based animal welfare organisation has been entrusted to develop the shelter and maintain the infrastructure.

The facility is being set up on a piece of land provided by the civic body near the centre at Konakkarai to accommodate 20 dogs at a time. A veterinarian would be appointed to treat the injured dogs at the shelter.

The project initially faced delays because of challenges in mobilising funds. The civic body had served a notice to the organisation to take up construction. “The civil work commenced a few months ago and we expect to complete it by August,” said a senior Corporation official.

The civic body’s sterilisation programme had picked up considerably in the past year. So far, around 11,000 street dogs had been sterilised with an ear notch made to indicate the animal had undergone the procedure. The civic body aims at sterilising at least 1,200 street dogs a month.

According to residents, some of the sterilised dogs, after being released back in their area, had turned aggressive and posed a threat to children and elders. They are often chased by a pack of stray dogs roaming the residential streets.

Officials said the shelter would be a dedicated facility to treat stray dogs with terminal diseases and injuries. Based on the outcome, the civic body would consider setting up similar facilities in other zones.

