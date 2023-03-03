Tiruchi’s encroached pavements hit pedestrians the hardest

March 03, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Commercial establishments in the city are encroaching upon pavements by using them to park two-wheelers and other vehicles, effectively blocking pedestrian access.

“I usually walk from my home on Thennur High Road up to Karur Bypass and return via Thillai Nagar as part of my morning routine. I have shifted to the evening to avoid the early morning chill, but find that there is no space at all for walkers on the pavements, because of indiscriminately parked vehicles,” M.R. Venugopal, a long-time city resident, told The Hindu. “At a time when new walkways and bike trails for the public are being planned, it would be more pertinent to first make the already existing pavements user-friendly for pedestrians.”

While new railings and raised paths seem to have reduced the encroachment on Karur Bypass Road, during peak hours, vehicles can still be found parked on the pavements.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shops and healthcare facilities situated in neighbourhoods such as Thennur and Thillai Nagar, struggle with heavy vehicular traffic on a daily basis, besides the inconvenience caused by underground drainage roadworks. With pavements encroached by hawker stalls or other vendors as their business space, residents without personal transport avoid venturing out.

In Pattabiraman Pillai Street, two-wheeler agencies have parked their sale stock on a long stretch, creating a bottleneck for traffic heading in from Puthur and Anna Nagar on a regular basis.

“On the Thillai Nagar Main Road, the sharp turning into the thoroughfare is a blind spot, because of all the fast food delivery vehicles that are parked on the pavement, hiding the oncoming traffic from view. Pedestrians can hardly walk here for fear of tripping,” said a resident.