Tiruchi’s District Central Library to hold orientation on Young Scientist Programme

March 28, 2023 05:13 pm | Updated 05:13 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

An orientation and training session about the ‘Young Scientist Programme’ conducted by Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will be organised for students of Classes 8 and 9 and their parents by the District Central Library in Tiruchi city at 10 a.m. on April 1.

ISRO holds the programme annually to impart basic knowledge on space technology, science and applications to school students, besides updating them on emerging trends in astronomy and space studies. It is also meant to increase interest in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education at a young age.

According to an official statement, students from Government, Matriculation and Intermediate Secondary Education board schools are eligible to apply for the course.

The orientation will be addressed by retired ISRO scientist Dhanraj, while coaching will be conducted by S. Sivakumar, former Principal, District Institute of Education and Training. Children wishing to attend the programme must visit the library with their parents to submit their applications, or register their names by dialling 0431-2702242.

