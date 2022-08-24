36 new COVID-19 cases in central region

Thirty-six persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the central region on Wednesday, according to a bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

The number of daily cases stood at 15 in Tiruchi and seven in Mayiladuthurai district. Thanjavur reported five fresh cases, while Pudukottai district accounted for three cases. Nagapattinam and Karur districts had two cases each; Perambalur and Thiruvarur district had one fresh case each. There was no new case of infection in Ariyalur.

Tiruchi district continued to record the maximum number of active cases in the region with 114 patients being under treatment, including home treatment, as on Wednesday. There were 67 active cases in Mayiladuthurai, 61 in Thanjavur, 34 in Perambalur, 31 in Tiruvarur, 21 in Pudukottai, 20 in Karur, 18 in Ariyalur, and 17 in Nagapattinam district.