NCC combined annual training camp concludes

An eight-day Combined Annual Training Camp of the 2 Tamil Nadu Battalion, Rockfort NCC Group, Tiruchi, concluded on the BIT campus of the Anna University here on Wednesday.

Around 500 cadets from Tiruchi, Karur and Perambalur districts participated in the camp which began on August 17. Emphasis were laid on weapons training, firing, weapon drill, map reading and personality development. Awareness on lifestyle diseases and demonstrations on Battle Craft and fire fighting were conducted.

The NCC Group Commander, Tiruchi Colonel Sunil Bhatt inspected the camp on Tuesday, a press release from Camp Commandant Colonel Ramneik Goswami said.