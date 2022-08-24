Two arrested for possession of ganja

Special Correspondent TIRUCHI
August 24, 2022 20:20 IST

 Two persons were arrested here on Wednesday on the charge of possession of 7.8 kg of ganja for sale.

Acting on secret information that ganja was being sold under Cantonment police station limits, the Inspector who went on rounds found two persons S. Mohamed Azharuddin (32) and C. Gopal (40) standing in a suspicious manner near the Rail Kalyana Mandapam.

While inquiring the duo, the police found ganja in their possession for sale and seized the substance. The two were later sent for remand, a police press release said.

